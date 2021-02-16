Sam Rasoul lieutenant governor campaign staff vote to form union

Sam Rasoul (D-11) announced today that the staff on his lieutenant governor campaign has voted to form a union and will be represented by the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 666.

Campaign manager Brenna Crombie formally recognized the union and began the bargaining process on Monday.

“We look forward to getting to work right away negotiating in good faith with our newly unionized staff,” Crombie said. “A campaign is only as strong as its staff, and we believe an agreement that ensures fair compensation and good benefits, and provides the environment for our staff to do their jobs well, makes our campaign even stronger.”

“A campaign should live the values it advocates for, and our campaign believes in the power of workers, and the right of workers to build power through collective action,” said Rasoul, a Roanoke state delegate running for the Democratic Party nomination for lieutenant governor.

“I am proud of my staff who organized together to form a union, and I thank IBEW Local 666 for their representation in this process. The labor movement has a long history of protecting workers on the job, building the middle class and safeguarding democracy, and we’re proud to be a small part of it.”

