Sam Rasoul hosting bill writing session in Roanoke
Del. Sam Rasoul’s office looks forward to seeing the community at the second annual You Write the Bill program. During this session, participants draft bill idea and build coalition group to lobby for their bills. Last year’s outcome included 11 drafted bills, seven submitted, and two bills passing into law.
- WHO: Delegate Sam Rasoul’s Office
- WHAT: You Write the Bill, a session to learn about the legislative process by drafting bills brought by the community.
- WHERE: New Melrose Library, 2502 Melrose Ave NW Suite D, Roanoke, VA 24017
- WHEN: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, Sept. 16, 2019
- WHY: To invite our community to participate in the legislative process by drafting their own bill ideas in a small group setting, and to learn about the lobbying process here in Virginia.
You Write the Bill launched for the first time in 2018 ahead of the 2019 legislative session. Community members from across the political spectrum came together to brainstorm ideas about ways that changing certain laws could help Virginians. A total of 11 bills were outlined and submitted to the Department of Legislative Services for drafting. Seven of those were submitted to the House of Delegates, and two were voted into law.
