Sam Rasoul commits to effort supporting progressive House of Delegates candidates

Roanoke State Del. Sam Rasoul is launching an effort through his Impact Center PAC to support Democrats running in House of Delegates races in the 2021 cycle.

Rasoul, who is running for the Democratic Party lieutenant governor nomination, said Tuesday that his campaign for lieutenant governor will commit to hiring a campaigns coordinator for his Impact Center PAC.

Since launching the Impact Center in late 2016, Rasoul has offered free training and support to more than 2,000 activists around the Commonwealth.

Assistance included trainings, donor research, mailer design, social media support, logo/website design, volunteer calls, and organizational structure assistance.

In 2019 Rasoul’s organization offered free support to more than 25 state legislative races.

“It is critical that we invest in all corners of the Commonwealth,” Rasoul said. “Building and supporting a strong new generation of candidates across the Commonwealth is the first step to connecting with all voters in every community. It sends a clear message to rural voters that Democrats are fighting for all Virginians.”

“When I ran for the House of Delegates, the Impact Center was an invaluable resource,” said Kellen Squire, an ER nurse and 2017 candidate in HD-58. “As a first-time candidate, there was so much I didn’t know. The Impact Center helped in that critical window when we were getting off the ground, and we would not have had the end success we had without their assistance.”

Applicants for the Campaigns Coordinator position may send a resume and cover letter to info@theimpact.center.

More information is available at theimpact.center.

Those who wish to support this initiative directly may donate to the PAC on ActBlue.

