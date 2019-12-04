Sam Howell, Gregory Rousseau named ACC Football Rookies of the Year

Prolific UNC quarterback Sam Howell has been voted the 2019 ACC Football Rookie of the Year, and Miami’s Gregory Rousseau was selected as the ACC Defensive Rookie of the Year.

Howell, the first true freshman quarterback in UNC football history to start a season opener, leads the ACC with 3,347 yards passing and 35 touchdowns, the most passing TDs in a single season by an ACC true freshman and the most by any quarterback in UNC history regardless of class.

With one game remaining, Howell is currently tied with former Clemson All-American Deshaun Watson (2015) for the fourth-most touchdown passes thrown in one season by an ACC player.

Howell joins Ohio State’s Justin Fields as the only quarterbacks in the nation to throw multiple touchdown passes in each of his 12 games this season, and he’s one of three QBs nationally (Fields and LSU’s Joe Burrow) to throw at least 35 touchdown passes with seven or fewer interceptions.

Rousseau enjoyed a breakout campaign in his first season as a starter, finishing the regular season with an ACC-leading 14 sacks – the second-most in the nation – and is tied for 10th in the country with 18 tackles for loss.

Rousseau had at least one sack in eight games and had five performances with multiple tackles for loss.

