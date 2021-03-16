Virginia Basketball: Seniors Sam Hauser, Jay Huff earn NABC, USBWA 2020-2021 honors
Two sets of honors are in today for Virginia stars Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, who earned All-District 2 second-team honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and All-District 3 accolades from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.
Hauser leads Virginia in scoring (16.0 ppg) and first in three-point percentage (.434), second in made three-pointers (2.6), fifth in field goal percentage (.518), seventh in scoring (16.0), 12th in minutes (34.0) and 13th in rebounding (6.7).
Hauser tallied six 20-point efforts, including a season-high 24 points in UVA’s regular-season title clinching win at Louisville. Hauser, who was named to the All-ACC first team recorded three consecutive double-doubles and was named ACC Player of the Week on Feb. 8.
Huff averaged career highs in points (13.1 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (2.6 bpg), and anchored UVA’s sixth-ranked scoring defense that yields 60.5 points per game. He ranks first in the ACC in field goal percentage (.597), second in blocked shots (2.6), 11th in rebounding (7.1) and 18th in scoring (13.1). Huff leads UVA with six double-doubles and has blocked three or more shots in 11 contests.
NABC All-District 2 First Team
- Justin Champagnie, Pitt
- Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech
- Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
- Carlik Jones, Louisville
- Matthew Hurt, Duke
NABC All-District 2 Second Team
- Jay Huff, Virginia
- M.J. Walker, Florida State
- Sam Hauser, Virginia
- Aamir Simms, Clemson
- Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame
NABC District 2 Coach of the Year
- Leonard Hamilton, Florida State
USBWA All-District 3 Team
- Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
- Eric Ayala, Maryland
- Sam Hauser, Virginia
- Jay Huff, Virginia
- Matthew Hurt, Duke
- Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU
- Matt Lewis, JMU
- Isaiah Miller, UNCG
- Aamir Simms, Clemson
- Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop
USBWA District 3 Player of the Year
- Matthew Hurt, Duke
USBWA District 3 Coach of the Year
- Mike Young, Virginia Tech