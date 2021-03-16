Virginia Basketball: Seniors Sam Hauser, Jay Huff earn NABC, USBWA 2020-2021 honors

Published Tuesday, Mar. 16, 2021, 12:58 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Two sets of honors are in today for Virginia stars Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, who earned All-District 2 second-team honors from the National Association of Basketball Coaches and All-District 3 accolades from the U.S. Basketball Writers Association.

Hauser leads Virginia in scoring (16.0 ppg) and first in three-point percentage (.434), second in made three-pointers (2.6), fifth in field goal percentage (.518), seventh in scoring (16.0), 12th in minutes (34.0) and 13th in rebounding (6.7).

Hauser tallied six 20-point efforts, including a season-high 24 points in UVA’s regular-season title clinching win at Louisville. Hauser, who was named to the All-ACC first team recorded three consecutive double-doubles and was named ACC Player of the Week on Feb. 8.

Huff averaged career highs in points (13.1 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (2.6 bpg), and anchored UVA’s sixth-ranked scoring defense that yields 60.5 points per game. He ranks first in the ACC in field goal percentage (.597), second in blocked shots (2.6), 11th in rebounding (7.1) and 18th in scoring (13.1). Huff leads UVA with six double-doubles and has blocked three or more shots in 11 contests.

NABC All-District 2 First Team

Justin Champagnie, Pitt

Jose Alvarado, Georgia Tech

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Carlik Jones, Louisville

Matthew Hurt, Duke

NABC All-District 2 Second Team

Jay Huff, Virginia

M.J. Walker, Florida State

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Nate Laszewski, Notre Dame

NABC District 2 Coach of the Year

Leonard Hamilton, Florida State

USBWA All-District 3 Team

Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech

Eric Ayala, Maryland

Sam Hauser, Virginia

Jay Huff, Virginia

Matthew Hurt, Duke

Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU

Matt Lewis, JMU

Isaiah Miller, UNCG

Aamir Simms, Clemson

Chandler Vaudrin, Winthrop

USBWA District 3 Player of the Year

Matthew Hurt, Duke

USBWA District 3 Coach of the Year

Mike Young, Virginia Tech

Related

Comments