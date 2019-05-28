Sam Hauser commits to Virginia: Brother Joey headed to Michigan State

Sam Hauser posted on Twitter today his intention to commit to the University of Virginia to play basketball.

“I’d like to thank Coach Bennett and his staff for this unbelievable opportunity. Excited to announce that I have committed to the University of Virginia! Again, thank you to Marquette University for helping me represent them in a positive way the past 3 years. I can’t wait to finish my college career in Charlottesville. #GoHoos”

Hauser is a 6’9” forward who, as a junior at Marquette in 2018-2019, averaged 14.9 points and 7.2 rebounds per game, shooting 45.9 percent from the floor, 40.2 percent from three-point range and 92.4 percent from the free-throw line.

Hauser will have one year of eligibility remaining. It is likely that he would have to sit out a transfer year in 2019-2020, and would be eligible to compete in 2020-2021 at UVA.

Hauser and his younger brother, Joey, a 6’8” rising sophomore, had both announced their intentions to transfer out of Marquette last month.

UVA hosted the brothers on a visit earlier this month. Joey Hauser, a 6’8” forward, himself took to Twitter to announce today that he intends to commit to Michigan State.

On to the next chapter 🏀 pic.twitter.com/lFOsrfBsM9 — Joey Hauser (@jjhouz24) May 28, 2019

“Proud to announce that I’ve committed to Michigan State University! Thank you to Coach Izzo and his staff for this opportunity. Once again, thank you Marquette University for allowing me to represent them this past season. I can’t wait to take this next step in my college career!”

Joey Hauser averaged 9.7 points and 5.3 rebounds per game in 2018-2019 at Marquette, shooting 44.7 percent from the field, 42.5 percent from three-point range and 79.1 percent from the foul line.

He would have three years of eligibility remaining after his transfer year.

Story by Chris Graham

