Sam Hauser, Bones Hyland named VaSID co-players of the year
Virginia’s Sam Hauser and VCU’s Bones Hyland were named Virginia Sports Information Directors Association University Division Co-Players of the Year.
Hauser was also named to the VaSID University Division All-State first team, while Jay Huff earned second-team honors.
In 2020-21, Hauser and Huff led the Cavaliers to their 10th ACC regular-season title and seventh consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance.
Hauser, who transferred to Virginia after playing three seasons at Marquette, was named to the All-ACC first team, USBWA All-District 3 team and NABC All-District second team in his lone season with the Cavaliers. He led Virginia in scoring (16 ppg) and 3-pointers (63), and was second in rebounding (6.8 rpg).
Huff averaged career highs in points (13.0 ppg), rebounds (7.1 rpg) and blocked shots (2.64 bpg). He finished his career as UVA’s all-time field goal percentage leader at 58.5 percent and ranked second with 166 career blocked shots.
Hauser joined Hyland, Keve Aluma (Virginia Tech), Matt Lewis (JMU) and Davion Warren (Hampton) on the VaSID University Division All-State first team.
Malik Curry (Old Dominion), Luke Loewe (William & Mary), Darius McGhee (Liberty) and Greg Parham (VMI) joined Huff on the second team.
2020-21 VASID University Division All-State Men’s Basketball Teams
VaSID Co-Player of the Year
- Sam Hauser, Virginia
- Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU
VaSID Defensive Player of the Year
- Jacob Gilyard, Richmond
VaSID Coach of the Year
Mike Young, Virginia Tech
VaSID Rookie of the Year
- Connor Kochera, William & Mary
VaSID All-State First Team
- Sam Hauser, Virginia
- Nah’Shon Hyland, VCU
- Keve Aluma, Virginia Tech
- Matt Lewis, JMU
- Davion Warren, Hampton
VaSID All-State Second Team
- Jay Huff, Virginia
- Malik Curry, Old Dominion
- Luke Loewe, William & Mary
- Darius McGhee, Liberty
- Greg Parham, VMI