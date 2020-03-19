Sales enablement: How does it increase productivity?

Published Thursday, Mar. 19, 2020, 1:56 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

It’s no secret that sales enablement helps to increase productivity, but how exactly does it do that? While it might be easier said than done, sales enablement is a great way to increase revenue, make your salespeople happier, and increase overall productivity as a result. And while many people understand the basics of sales enablement, how it works and how to use it is lesser-known. So here’s a quick guide on how sales enablement can increase productivity at your business:

What Is Sales Enablement & Why Is It Important?

Sales enablement is the strategic use of people, processes, and technology to improve sales productivity and increase revenue. The basic tenet of this definition is achieved by allowing salespeople to focus completely on their sales and eliminating unnecessary hurdles in the sales process.

Sales enablement is important because it allows you to best utilize your most important and most valuable asset – your sales team. Since your sales team is the basis of your company and makes you the most money, it’s important to base other processes around them so that they can be the best that they can be. And that’s what sales enablement does.

How Does Sales Enablement Increase Productivity?

Sales enablement can help to increase productivity in so many ways. The most obvious way is that it removes a lot of unnecessary job responsibilities from salespeople and allows them to spend their time just making sales and therefore making more money. It takes the non-sales-related responsibilities from salespeople and distributes them accordingly to other departments, or eliminates them completely if they aren’t efficient or needed.

Technology can be really useful when it comes to increasing sales productivity, and there are tools out there that can really help with your sales enablement initiative. At the same time, it’s important to not go overboard with tools and technology that might not be necessary or might be too complicated to actually increase productivity. That’s why it’s a good idea to only invest in the best tools that encompass many different things to simplify processes for everyone.

Sales enablement does work to simplify and streamline processes across all departments by actually sitting down to think about the current processes and pinpointing what works and what doesn’t. The team can then come up with a more efficient way of doing things, while still remaining flexible enough to tweak certain elements after implementation.

Sales enablement also increases productivity by offering training and education programs to salespeople so that they are able to be the best salespeople that they can possibly be. It’s never a bad idea to go back to the basics, and this is certainly true when it comes to sales. You should also offer information sessions on new products so that the salespeople know what they are selling, can better meet customer needs, and make more sales in the process.

How Do I Start the Process of Sales Enablement?

With all this different information, it’s hard to pinpoint exactly where you should start sales enablement within your company. The first thing that you need to do is decide who will be in charge of it. Then you need to sit down with the different departments and discuss their wants and needs. Taking that into account, you need to establish new programs and processes in response to your team while also taking into consideration future growth and overall goals.

At the end of the day, sales enablement is a great way to increase productivity. It certainly doesn’t happen overnight, but it can truly transform a company into one where employees are happier, more productive, and better able to meet customer’s needs. All of that creates a better customer experience which in turn can get you more customers and more revenue!

Related