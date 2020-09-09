Salem VA offering free flu shots for enrolled veterans beginning Sept. 14

Enrolled veterans are invited to use Drive Thru Flu Clinic to get their free annual flu vaccine at the Salem Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Monday through Friday, between 8:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., beginning Sept. 14.

Individuals who would like to receive their Shingrix, pneumococcal 23, or Tdap shots, should contact their primary care team before coming for their flu immunization so that the PACT team can have their additional vaccines available at the drive-through clinic.

Salem VA HCS Community Based Outpatient Clinics in Danville, Lynchburg, Staunton, Tazewell, and Wytheville, will also offer flu vaccines in their clinic locations Monday through Friday from Sept. 14 through March 31, except for holidays.

CBOC vaccine hours will be from 8:30 a.m. to noon and from 1-3 p.m.

