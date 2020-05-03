Salem VA Medical Center updates approach for COVID-19

The Salem VA Medical Center is committed to providing high-quality mental health care while keeping veterans safe from exposure to COVID-19.

To help reduce the risk of infection at the facility, Salem VAMC asks that veterans use VA’s online resources for routine or non-urgent mental health care and questions. This will help protect veterans from contracting COVID-19 while enabling providers at Salem VAMC to focus on care for veterans with the most acute needs.

“Due to COVID-19 precautionary measures, and out of concern for our local veterans, we are honoring current physical distancing guidelines,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, Director of the Salem VAMC. “Through VA’s virtual care tools, we are able to leverage available technology to make sure that our patients and staff are as safe as possible during this time.”

For more than 20 years, Salem VAMC has provided telehealth to rural areas and now to our community-based outpatient clinics. In the last few years, more video to home services have been added, as well as video connections from hospital consultants to our Community Living Center and the Emergency Department.

VA offers veterans a variety of at-home resources, including the following:

Telephone or Video Appointments: Veterans should maintain their existing mental health appointments – and may receive care at home – using VA Video Connect on their computers, smartphones, or tablets. To set up telephone or video appointments, veterans can send their health care provider a secure message on My HealtheVet by visiting myhealth.va.gov. Veterans can learn more about VA Video Connect at mobile.va.gov/app/va-video-connect. For help with the My HealtheVet Program at Salem VAMC, contact the MHV Coordinator at 540-982-2463 Ext. 4137 or Ext. 3272.

Prescription Refills: Veterans should continue taking all medications as prescribed and talk to their mental health provider if they have any concerns. Veterans may request prescription refills and order shipments of medications to their homes using the MyHealtheVet or the Rx Refill mobile app, which can be downloaded at mobile.va.gov/app/rx-refill. VA’s Safe Home Environment handout provides information on safely storing medications in the home.

Mental Health Information and Resources: VA provides information on ways for veterans and their families to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 lockdown. Information about managing stress and anxiety, as well as mental health resources, are available at www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus/resources

Mental Health Month: This May, VA is observing Mental Health Month by emphasizing that “Now Is the Time.” Even during the COVID-19 lockdown, veterans can still prioritize their mental health. Veterans and their families can visit www.maketheconnection.net/MHM to learn more about mental health resources and hear stories of recovery from other veterans.

For more information on ways for veterans to maintain and enhance their mental health and well-being during the COVID-19 outbreak, visit www.mentalhealth.va.gov/coronavirus

