Salem VA Medical Center selected as a lead facility to reintroduce VA health care services

The Salem VA Medical Center is reintroducing health care services as Virginia starts reopening after COVID-19 shutdowns.

The facility will begin expanding some services beginning Tuesday, May 26. Each Veterans Integrated Service Network selects facilities as Lead Sites to be the first to implement a phased approach to reintroducing health care services while ensuring a safe environment.

“The safety of Veterans and staff is the highest priority when we consider how we provide health care services and procedures during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, the Salem VAMC director. “VA will take into account guidance from various agencies including federal, state and local government as we gradually reintroduce health care services. As a high reliability organization, safety is always paramount and will continue to guide our decision making.”

The Veterans Health Administration has developed a risk-based framework to prioritize non-urgent procedures, in addition to the urgent procedures currently being performed. Evaluation of factors such as patient health, staff safety and resource considerations will guide expansions and scheduling decisions.

Rigorous safety measures including employee and Veteran COVID-19 screening, physical distancing and appropriate personal protective attire such as face coverings and frequent disinfection of high-touch surfaces will remain in place at all VHA facilities.

Salem will continue to maximize personalized virtual care options like VA Video Connect, telehealth, phone consults and wellness checks. As we know, these services have been a valuable link to our Veterans during this challenging time. As additional facilities reintroduce services, the Salem VA Medical Center will share best practices learned with all facilities across the country.

Veterans should contact SVAMC or their provider for information about the expansion of services and before arriving at the SVAMC campus.

