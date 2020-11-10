Salem VA Health Care System hires to care for veterans amid COVID-19

The Salem VA Health Care System has hired 132 employees to care for veterans and non-veterans in Southwest Virginia-area during the COVID-19 pandemic since March 29.

The Salem VA HCS has hired a number of positions during the pandemic, to include 79 nurses and nursing assistants, 9 physicians and physicians assistants, and 11 psychologists (includes doctoral interns and residents) and currently has opportunities in a variety of areas to include nurses, medical officers, custodial workers and other positions in practical nursing, pharmacy technicians, medical instrument technicians, psychiatry, primary care physicians, and more.

“As we recognize Veterans Day during these unprecedented times, the Salem VA Health Care System is proud to hire qualified personnel to care for our Nation’s Veterans and support our community in response to COVID-19,” said Rebecca Stackhouse, the system’s executive director. “VA has the most noble of missions to provide high-quality health care to America’s veterans.”

To streamline the hiring process, VA significantly reduced the amount of time it typically takes to hire and onboard new employees by implementing expedited credentialing practices to onboard highly qualified, licensed medical staff in a timely manner, lifting the bi-weekly pay cap for General Schedule employees and broadening authority for awards and incentive approvals.

VA employees are actively involved in strategic efforts and hands-on assignments to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. Salem VA HCS has deployed seven employees through the Disaster Emergency Management Personnel System to provide care to Veterans and non-Veterans to locations in Chicago and Virginia under VA’s Fourth Mission.

VA has ranked among the top employers on Forbes 2020 Best Places to Work Survey in 17 states, and is featured on the Forbes 2020 Best Employer for New Graduates list.

Salem VA HCS is one of 1,200 VA healthcare locations across the country, that combined have more than 350,000 employees in more than 300 clinical and non-clinical occupations, roughly one-third of whom are Veterans.

Visit www.vacareers.va.gov for more information about obtaining a meaningful career serving Veterans and to view current openings.

