Salem shut out by Dash in finale, 4-0
The Winston-Salem Dash blanked the Salem Red Sox 4-0 Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.
Garrett Benge and Keith Curcio each went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Sox in the loss.
What’s Next
Salem Red Sox vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday, July 26, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.
RHP Daniel Gonzalez vs. RHP Jeffrey Passantino
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
Watch: MiLB.TV
