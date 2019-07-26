Salem shut out by Dash in finale, 4-0

Published Friday, Jul. 26, 2019, 7:54 am

Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook

Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com

Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

salem red soxThe Winston-Salem Dash blanked the Salem Red Sox 4-0 Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Garrett Benge and Keith Curcio each went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Sox in the loss.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday, July 26, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.
RHP Daniel Gonzalez vs. RHP Jeffrey Passantino
Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM
Watch: MiLB.TV



uva basketball team of destiny

Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run

Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.

The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



 
augusta free press
 

Comments

%d bloggers like this: