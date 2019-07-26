Salem shut out by Dash in finale, 4-0

Published Friday, Jul. 26, 2019, 7:54 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

The Winston-Salem Dash blanked the Salem Red Sox 4-0 Thursday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Garrett Benge and Keith Curcio each went 2-for-4 at the plate for the Sox in the loss.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs Myrtle Beach Pelicans Friday, July 26, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

RHP Daniel Gonzalez vs. RHP Jeffrey Passantino

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

Like this: Like Loading...