Salem Red Sox top Hillcats in series finale

The Lynchburg Hillcats failed to sweep the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night, dropping the series finale 4-2.

Lynchburg (21-24, 53-59) falls in the series finale to Salem (26-19, 51-61), and now sits 5.5 games out of a playoff spot in the CL North.

The Hillcats struck first scoring in the top of the third after an RBI single by Steven Kwan knocked in Luke Wakamatsu.

Salem followed quickly scoring Devlin Granberg off a Pedro Castellanos’ double. Keith Curcio then drove in Castellanos to make the score 2-1 Red Sox.

After the Hillcats failed to score with bases loaded in the top of the fourth, the Red Sox capitalized and added to their lead in the bottom half. Tanner Nishioka plated Salem’s third run of the night off the bat of Nick Lovullo.

Lynchburg pushed back in the fifth as Mitch Reeves scored on a sacrifice fly from Will Benson, cutting into their deficit 3-2.

The Red Sox added to their advantage in the seventh. Nishioka batted in Keith Curcio who doubled to put himself in scoring position, crossing the plate for the final time for the Red Sox.

Kwan and Tyler Freeman started a two-out rally in the ninth, but the Hillcats couldn’t complete the comeback.

Kwan went 2-for-2 with a career-high three walks in the game.

Juan Mota (Loss, 2-2) recorded his second loss of the season in Salem. Mota pitched five innings, giving up six hits and three earned runs. Luis Jimenez made his season debut for the Hillcats, throwing two innings in relief and giving up one earned run. Dakody Clemmer came in to pitch the bottom of the eighth and struck out the side.

Dylan Thompson (Win, 5-8) went five innings, letting up five hits and two earned runs. Andrew Politi pitched four innings of scoreless relief, striking out six. Logan Browning (Save, 1) entered the game with two outs in the ninth and slammed the door shut on the Hillcats.

The Hillcats begin a series at Potomac tomorrow. Lynchburg will send left-hander Juan Hillman (4-11, 4.40) to the mound to fellow southpaw Tim Cate (4-3, 3.64). First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at Northwest Federal Field.

Anders Jorstad and Emily Messina will be on the air at 6:55 p.m. with the Hillcats pre-game show on TuneIn Radio and the Radio434 App.

The Hillcats will return to City Stadium on August 16 when the Carolina Mudcats, A-Adv. affiliate of the Milwaukee Brewers come to town for a three-game set. Weekend highlights include First Responders Night on Saturday with post-game fireworks sponsored by Hill City Pharmacy. Friday’s contest will also feature a post-game fireworks show presented by Pepsi. Sunday’s game will be a Sandlot Sunday where all kids in attendance will be able to run the bases after the conclusion of the game.

For tickets or more information, visit lynchburg-hillcats.com, call 434-528-1144, or visit the City Stadium box office.

