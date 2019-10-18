Salem Red Sox take interim tag off GM Allen Lawrence

The Salem Red Sox announced today that Allen Lawrence has formally been promoted to the general manager post that he had been filling on an interim basis since the April departure of former president and GM Ryan Shelton.

Lawrence grew up in the Roanoke Valley and graduated from Roanoke’s North Cross High School in 1996, before graduating from Elon University in 2000. He first worked for the Salem ball club as a game day employee during his time as a high school and college student. He returned to the club as an intern in 2002, and worked his way up the ladder from there.

“Allen embodies the full meaning and spirit of a community oriented GM. He has lived in the Roanoke Valley almost his entire life and has dedicated his professional career to the Salem franchise, working tirelessly to make the community better along the way,” said Jeff White, managing director of the Salem Red Sox. “His personal qualities endear him to his staff, customers, sponsors, and business partners. On my most recent trip to Salem people went out of their way to praise Allen, which was not surprising to me because I hear that praise every time I speak to a member of Roanoke Valley community.”

“I am excited to build upon the decade long success that we have achieved in the community since the affiliation between the Boston Red Sox and the Salem club began back in 2009,” said Lawrence. “I look forward to leading the club as it takes the next steps in that progression, and appreciate the confidence and respect our ownership group has displayed in providing me with this incredible opportunity.”

