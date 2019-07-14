Salem Red Sox storm back from early deficit

Salem trailed Frederick 6-0 before Garrett Benge knotted the game in a two-out, ninth inning rally to spark an extra-inning comeback win, 7-6, over the Keys Saturday night at Nymeo Field.

Down 6-2 entering the ninth, Nick Sciortino reached after being hit by a pitch, Tanner Nishioka singled to further the cause, and Jagger Rusconi loaded the bases with another knock. Edgar Corcino hit into a force out, tagging Sciortino at home for the second out, but with the bases still loaded. Ryan Fitzgerald drew a walk to push home a run and cut the score, 6-3. Wilson singled and drew the Sox within two runs when Garrett Benge knocked a double, scoring two and tying the tilt 6-6 to force extra innings.

Salem’s bullpen combined for a scoreless 7 1/3 innings between Rio Gomez, Algenis Martinez, and Andrew Schwabb and fanned three Keys batters.

Dylan Hardy was the placed runner at second base in the tenth inning and scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Diogenes Almengo to advance Salem 7-6.

Like this: Like Loading...





Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable run Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.



The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.







Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.

Related Content

Shop Google