Salem Red Sox shut out Dash, 7-0

Dylan Thompson was backed by big bats as he shut down Winston-Salem in a 7-0 Salem Red Sox win Tuesday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Edgar Corcino and Charlie Madden knocked back-to-back doubles in the second inning to score the first run. Jagger Rusconi reached on a force out and Michael Osinski and Nick Lovullo laced consecutive singles, the last scoring Rusconi for a 2-0 lead.

Osinski led-off the fifth inning with a double and extended Salem’s lead 3-0 on a sacrifice fly by Garrett Benge.

Thompson finished his day after six innings of work, limiting the Dash to two hits and striking out three.

Rusconi started the seventh frame with the club’s fourth double. Osinski walked and scored on a sacrifice fly from Ryan Fitzgerald to continue on, 4-0.

Victor Acosta drew a walk to start the eighth inning, Pedro Castellanos reached on an error and both scored when Edgar Corcino blasted a home run to pile it on 7-0.

Dominic LoBrutto and Zach Schellenger shut down the final three innings, permitting just two hits and mowing down five Dash.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs Winston-Salem Dash Wednesday, July 24, 2019. First pitch is scheduled for 11:05 AM EST.

RHP Thaddeus Ward vs. RHP Zach Lewis

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

