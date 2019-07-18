Salem fights off Down East rally in 4-2 win

Clutch hitting, more home runs and driven pitching propelled Salem to a 4-2 win over the Down East Wood Ducks Wednesday night at Haley Toyota Field.

Jhonathan Diaz had a solid outing for the Sox, allowing just the one run and striking out three in five and two-thirds.

With the score tied at 2-2 in the eight, Nick Sciortino reached on a dropped third strike. Michael Osinski entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced on a passed ball. Jagger Rusconi singled to reclaim the lead, 3-2 and Victor Acosta singled to give Salem 4-2 insurance.

Andrew Schwaab closed down the contest and earned his seventh save of the season.

What’s Next

Salem Red Sox vs. Down East Wood Ducks Thursday, July 18. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EST.

RHP Dylan Thompson vs. TBA

Listen: SalemSox.com, TuneIn Radio, ESPN Blacksburg WKEX 1430 AM/94.1 FM, WGMN 1240 AM/93.3 FM

Watch: MiLB.TV

