Saint Peters defeats VMI Men’s Soccer, 5-0

Dominic Laws had two goals and two assists Saturday to lead the Saint Peter’s University (N.J.) men’s soccer team to 5-0 victory over VMI in non-conference action.

Laws scored and assisted on a goal in each half. The Peacocks got on the scoreboard in the 16th minute and held a 2-0 lead at intermission. SPU added three second-half goals.

VMI keeper Broden Schull made seven stops on the afternoon.

Immanuel Sierck, Jordan Lowers and Omar Seghiri also found the back of the net for Saint Peter’s (3-3). The visitors held a 20-5 edge in shots and a 9-2 advantage in corner kicks.

The Keydets (0-7) are off until next Saturday, when they host Howard University at noon.