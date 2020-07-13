Safety is key when raising backyard chickens

Published Monday, Jul. 13, 2020, 12:00 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Backyard poultry flocks are increasingly popular as people explore ways to raise their own food and become more self-reliant amid the pandemic.

Fueled by food shortages at the supermarket and people cooped up at home, backyard chickens are taking off. Hatcheries nationwide are reporting record sales, and weekslong waiting lists have them scrambling to meet demand.

“We’re receiving more inquiries about backyard poultry production,” said Tony Banks, senior assistant director of agriculture, development and innovation for Virginia Farm Bureau Federation. “Farm supply stores are continuing to sell chicks and ducklings well into the summer beyond the typical springtime peak.”

Raising backyard chickens is a sustainable way to produce locally sourced food without requiring much space.

While it can be fun and educational, “owners should be aware that poultry can sometimes carry harmful germs that make people sick,” Banks said.

Proper biosecurity and flock care are essential, as some birds can spread diseases like salmonella. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently reported a multistate outbreak of salmonella infections linked to backyard flocks. As of June 23, 465 people in 42 states have been infected from touching and handling live poultry.

In addition, “backyard flocks can have a major impact on commercial poultry by serving as a reservoir for poultry diseases such as avian influenza, which can easily be spread,” Banks explained.

The last major U.S. outbreak of avian flu was in 2014 and cost the poultry industry more than $1 billion and took over a year to mitigate, Banks added.

For anyone considering starting a backyard flock, he recommended purchasing poultry from dealers or farms that participate in the National Poultry Improvement Plan. Those businesses must meet certain flock health and sanitation standards.

To keep households and property safe, follow biosecurity practices such as washing your hands before and after handling chickens, and isolating birds from visitors and other animals. Ensure poultry areas are clean, and prevent germs from spreading by disinfecting shoes, tools, equipment and anything used to transport chickens like vehicles and cages.

Also, know the warning signs of infectious bird diseases, and watch your flock for early signs, Banks cautioned. Report sick birds to a local Virginia Cooperative Extension office, local veterinarian, the Virginia Office of Veterinary Services or the U.S. Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services office.

To learn more about raising backyard chickens and biosecurity, visit bit.ly/3f3jVJF.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments