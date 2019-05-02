Safe Climate Caucus statement on House Passage of Climate Action Now Act

Congressional Safe Climate Caucus co-chairs Reps. Alan Lowenthal (CA-47) and Don Beyer (VA-08) released the following statement after the U.S. House of Representatives passed H.R. 9, the Climate Action Now Act:

“The House of Representatives just sent a clear message to the White House and the rest of the world: we are still in the fight against climate change.

“Today, we are honoring the United States’ commitment to the Paris Agreement and rejecting President Trump’s disastrous plan to withdraw. Members of the Safe Climate Caucus and House Democrats are showing the world that we are bold enough to stand up to special interests and the fossil fuel industry and lead on climate.

“The climate crisis is a public health issue. It is an economic issue. It is a national security issue. It is a civil rights issue. We are proud to pass the first bill in a decade to do something about it, and we expect to follow the Climate Action Now Act with further legislation.”

