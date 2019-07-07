Sacramento Kings sign Kyle Guy to two-way contract

The Sacramento Kings have signed former UVA guard Kyle Guy to a two-way contract, meaning the 6’2” sharpshooter will split his time in 2019-2020 between the NBA and G League.

Guy, who scored 21 points in the Kings’ Summer League win over China on Saturday, is averaging 14.5 points and 2.5 assists per game in four Summer League games, and is shooting 41.7 percent from the floor.

The two-way contract means Guy cannot spend more than 45 days with the Kings at the NBA level. The Kings have a G League affiliate in Stockton, Calif.

When with the NBA club, Guy will receive a prorated share of a rookie scale contract and can make upwards of $400,000.

Guy was the Most Outstanding Player at the 2019 Final Four, averaging 19.5 points, 3.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 42.0 minutes per game in Virginia’s wins over Auburn and Texas Tech en route to the program’s first basketball national championship.

A third-team All-American as a junior, Guy averaged 15.4 points (44.9% FG, 42.6% 3FG, 83.3% FT), 4.5 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 35.4 minutes per game in 38 games.

The 55th pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Guy was a two-time first-team All-ACC selection.

