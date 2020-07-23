Rustam Gilfanov: What will gaming look like in the future?

Published Thursday, Jul. 23, 2020, 3:24 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

According to estimates, in 2021, the number of gamers could be as high as one-third of the world’s whole population. Together with Rustam Gilfanov, an acknowledged IT businessman and an international investor in the sphere of gamedev, we will provide insight into how gaming will influence our life in the foreseeable future.

“Games have long ceased to be mere entertainment; even if some people denied the importance of games in the mundane life, a pandemic has proved quite the opposite to everyone who doubted. The virtual gaming space has turned into a new platform for communications. Today, online games are the places where working meetings, music festivals, educational courses, and even dates can be effectively held”, says Gilfanov.

Game universes boast a huge set of tools for personalization, and they also allow gathering a big audience – it is even difficult for the much-touted and hugely used Zoom to compete with them. The fact that Travis Scott’s recent concert at Fortnite drew over 27 million players speaks volumes about the enormous popularity and potential of the gaming industry.

But we are speaking not only about the recreational aspect of gaming – quite literally, games can dramatically transform the educational system. Though games will not become complete analogs to lessons or lectures, they still can make them way more effective and interesting. Skills obtained in games can further be used at work or in studies. “Many experts believe that games help to develop creativity, critical thinking, and reaction in a person, and I can’t agree more with this statement”, comments Rustam Gilfanov.

Experts also predict that in the nearest future, the difference between games and other formats of entertainment will disappear. For instance, virtual avatars of actors become the heroes of Death Stranding. The key pillar of any game is interactive storytelling. It is exactly interactive storytelling that can change the dramaturgy of movie genres as well as the specifics of the engagement and interaction between scriptwriters and viewers.

According to Gilfanov’s estimates, global changes will occur in the sphere of gaming devices. Thanks to the rapid development of brain-machine interfaces, game characters will just be controlled with brain signals. It is safe to speak about the so-called Internet of senses when a player’s smell, touch, and taste will also be involved in the game process. Digital sensors, VR and AR technologies will lay the foundation for this.

A more advanced level that is actively discussed by experts is the possibilities of synaesthesia. It means that players can actually feel the growl of a dog from the game on their skin. It is also curious that nearly 6 out of 10 users hope to get the digital opportunity to go to nature and enjoy the fragrance of field flowers and berries, including with the help of games.

In the view of Gilfanov, games based on the “beat or run” principle will gradually be replaced with calm unhurried concepts and will become a new format of meditation. Virtual universes will become the places where people could take a good rest from the noisy, overloaded with information world. “It is also important that people will not have to buy expensive equipment to play and advance in the world of gaming,” notes Rustam Gilfanov.

Anyway, gaming will soon become an integral part of everyday life, and it has all the chances to improve it.

Essential background information

Rustam Gilfanov is a co-founder of a large IT company, a successful IT businessman, and a big international investor.

Rustam Gilfanov was born on the 6th of January 1983 in a small town called Basim (the Perm Region) in the family of a military man and an elementary school teacher.

In 2006, Gilfanov Rustam, with the support of his partners, established an international outsourcing IT company in Kyiv. Today, this company is among the top-tier software developers for the marketing, gaming, and finance sectors.

A couple of years ago, Gilfanov decided to withdraw from his responsibilities in the IT company to go into international investment in up-and-coming IT projects in the field of financial technology, gaming, and video streaming. Rustam Gilfanov also devotes much time and effort to support goodwill projects in Ukraine, the most famous of which are Lucky Books and Libraries of the Future.

Rustam Gilfanov is married and raises one daughter.

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments