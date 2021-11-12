Rural resilience: Farmers listening and looking out for each other

When farmers are experiencing trying times, listening and staying aware are key ways others can help.

That was the takeaway from a workshop exploring rural resiliency and mental health during the 2021 Virginia Farm Bureau Federation Women’s Leadership Conference in August. In the workshop titled “If You Were a Sunflower, What Would You Look Like?”, Becky Broaddus, Eastern District leader on the VFBF Women’s Leadership Committee, and her husband, Lynwood, used the analogy of a sunflower’s appearance to identify signs of stress.

“The other morning, I was feeling like picture No. 2,” said Lynwood, president of Caroline County Farm Bureau, as he pointed to a picture of a drooping, sickly sunflower.

“I had 400 acres of beans to spray. The worms were eating them, and the longer I delayed, it was more damaging to my crop and my income. I had to do something.”

Farmers and their families face unique stressors every day, like low commodity prices, financial challenges and natural disasters. During the workshop, Becky cited a statistic that farm laborers and farm owners have the highest death rates due to stress-related conditions like heart and artery disease, hypertension, ulcers and nervous disorders.

In addition, “farmers are among the most likely to die by suicide compared with other occupations,” she said, noting a 2020 study by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “The study also found that suicide rates overall increased by 40% in less than two decades.”

The Broadduses encouraged workshop participants to help each other by keeping communication lines open, talking to fellow farmers and listening without judgement.

“We have to be observant, and we have to look out for one another,” Becky said. “Express empathy, and ask questions that show you genuinely care.”

She described how simply listening to someone can help them unburden, and asking open-ended questions gets to the heart of an issue that could be bothering them.

Participants also learned ways to manage their own stress, such as maintaining a strong social network, not focusing on things that can’t be changed, and taking care of themselves by exercising, eating healthy, getting enough sleep, having a hobby and setting goals.

“If you’re taking care of yourself, it’s going to help you physically, plus give you mental health advantages,” Becky said. “Talk to family members, get involved, and stay connected with others. Don’t shut out friends or family. Have that network of people, somebody that you can talk to.”

