Runion calls on Northam to amend Executive Order 72 to increase high school youth activities

Published Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, 5:51 pm

Del. Chris Runion, R-Rockingham, is calling on Gov. Ralph Northam to amend Executive Order 72 to allow high school band members, cheerleaders and other extracurricular activities an opportunity participate in the spring sports season.

“While keeping our children physically healthy is of the utmost importance, it is also critical to foster their mental, emotional, and social health,” Runion said. “We have heard pleas from parents and children alike to allow the cheerleaders and band members to participate in their usual functions during the spring football season, and I am supportive of finding a way to respect COVID protocols while also not impacting our high schooler’s experiences.”

Runion represents the 25th House District, which includes parts of Albemarle, Augusta, and Rockingham Counties. Runion is currently serving his first term in the Virginia House of Delegates.

