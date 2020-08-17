Runion bill would provide limited immunity to businesses related to COVID-19

Published Monday, Aug. 17, 2020, 11:29 am Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Del. Chris Runion is introducing legislation for the upcoming General Assembly special session that would provide limited immunity to businesses related to a civil claim of transmission or exposure to COVID-19.

The bill, HB 5019, which Runion, R-Rockingham, introduced with Del. Carrie Coyner, R-Chesterfield, would also provide limited liability to people that provide personal protective equipment.

“If a person or entity is acting in good faith and takes reasonable steps to prevent the spread of COVID-19, then they shouldn’t be held liable in a civil suit.” Runion said. “Information on the virus changes daily if not hourly, we need to encourage common sense and protect those who are simply trying to do the right thing. In the 1940s we had victory gardens; in 2020 we have mask makers. You shouldn’t be sued for performing your patriotic duty in helping with PPE shortages.”

More than 30 states have passed laws or issued executive orders providing limited protection to healthcare providers. Several states have passed premises liability protections, which may be applicable to restaurant or hospitality businesses facing potential liability for COVID-19 exposure.

“It is my hope that Democrats and Republicans can come together on this important piece of legislation so that Virginia’s volunteers, schools, small businesses, churches and other non-profits are not held in constant fear of lawsuit even if they are acting in good faith to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” Runion said.

Story by Chris Graham

Related

UVA Basketball Fans! Team of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.



Dick Vitale on Team of Destiny: “This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”



Ralph Sampson on Team of Destiny: “Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”



Feedback from buyers: “Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell



Buy here.



, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25. The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe, and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018 through to the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.“This is a hoops story you will LOVE! Jerry and Chris capture the sensational and dramatic championship journey by Tony Bennett and his tenacious Cavalier team. UVA was Awesome Baby and so is this book!”“Jerry and Chris have lived and seen it all, even before my time. I highly recommend this book to every basketball fan across the globe. This story translates to all who know defeat and how to overcome it!”“Got the Book in the Mail Saturday, and could not put it down! Great read and great photography as well! Love all of the books I’ve received, but hands down, this is my favorite!” – Russell

Comments