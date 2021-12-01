Update: Runaway teen located by Augusta County Sheriff’s Office

Update: Wednesday, 10:53 a.m. Joseph Aaron Rowe has been safely located, according to the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office.

First report: Wednesday, 8:19 a.m. The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance with locating a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Tuesday at 4 p.m.

Joseph Aaron Rowe, 15, is 5’3”, 115 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a green hoodie sweatshirt and gray Nike shorts.

If anyone has any information about this runaway juvenile, contact the Augusta County Sheriff’s Office at 540-245-5333 or Crime Stoppers at 800-322-2017.

