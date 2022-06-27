Rudy got a man arrested for a light pat on the back: Cops facing nothing for pushing ‘Full House’ actress to the ground

Rudy Guiliani is claiming a light pat on the back at a grocery store campaign event was an assault, and was able to convince officers in Staten Island to make an arrest.

On the other coast, officers full-force pushed “Full House” actress Jodi Sweetin to the ground during a protest over abortion rights, and all the LAPD did about it was issue a statement saying the “force used will be evaluated against the LAPD’s policy and procedure.”

What a great country we live in.

First, to Rudy, who clearly wasn’t aware that there’d be security-cam footage of the back pat that would get out on the interwebs.

“It was a very heavy shot,” Guiliani said in a Facebook stream. “I’m 78 years old. I’m in pretty good shape for a 78-year-old. He could easily have hit me, knocked me to the ground, and killed me.”

Here’s the video:

Video of the “assault” on Rudy at ShopRite, where Rudy had the person arrested, and said if he wasn’t in better shape he would’ve fallen, cracked his skull, and died. pic.twitter.com/EpgSpPu2fk — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) June 26, 2022



No, what Rudy said happened didn’t happen.

Was it assault? The suspect, such as he is, Daniel Gill, a 39-year-old employee at the ShopRite grocery store, touched him, called him a “scumbag,” then berated Guiliani over the Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade.

That Gill touched Guiliani in an unwelcome matter can certainly meet the strict legal definition of assault, though it’s hard to imagine a prosecutor actually moving forward toward trying a case – and it’s not hard to imagine people wanting to contribute to a GoFundMe for Gill to be able to mount a legal defense if this were to eventually go to trial.

Then, to Sweetin.

From the video, this seems to be a clear violation of whatever the LAPD has in its procedures against the use of force.

Witnesses said the actress was trying to lead a group of protestors away from the freeway when she was shoved to the ground.

It doesn’t take much to figure that if Gill’s backslap on Guiliani had knocked him to the ground and caused him to tumble as Sweetin did here, he’d be facing …

Well, he’s already facing a second-degree assault charge for a pat on the back.