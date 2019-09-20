Ruckersville man charged in online solicitation

Published Friday, Sep. 20, 2019, 4:09 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Twitter Facebook WhatsApp LinkedIn Reddit Tumblr Email

Gary Lee Rimmer, 64, of Ruckersville was taken into custody by Albemarle County Police and charged with online solicitation of a minor under the age of 13.

If anyone has any additional information pertaining to this individual, contact Detective George Cox at 434-296-5819