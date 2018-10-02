Ruckersville man charged following pursuit

A Ruckersville man is in custody after ramming into a Virginia State Police trooper’s vehicle in a pursuit on Monday afternoon.

Larry O. Baker, 38, was taken into custody on one count of felony eluding police, one felony count of hit-and-run, reckless driving and driving on a suspended license.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office had contacted the Virginia State Police around 1:45 p.m. Monday to request assistance with an ongoing pursuit. During the course of the pursuit, the suspect vehicle rammed a Virginia State Police trooper’s vehicle. The pursuit of the 2015 Chevrolet Malibu finally came to a stop in the 2800 block of Earlysville Road in Albemarle County.

The incident remains under investigation.

