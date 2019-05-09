Rt. 629 in Orange County to close to through traffic May 13-15 during pipe replacement project

Route 629 (Lahore Road) in Orange County will close to through traffic next Monday through Wednesday, May 13-15, while a crew with VDOT replaces a large drainage pipe that carries stormwater underneath the road.

The current pipe is deteriorated and the work will require removing the pavement and excavating around the pipe to remove it. A new pipe will then be set into the streambed, material will be placed and compacted around the pipe and the road will be repaved.

Route 629 will be closed between Route 669 (Marquise Road) and Route 649 (Grasty Lane). Private entrances on both sides of the work zone will remain open. A signed detour route is posted using Route 522 to Route 650 (Independence Road), then to Route 669 and back to Route 629. Motorists traveling from Route 669 will reverse the detour route.

Drivers should check www.511virginia.org or VDOT’s 511 mobile app for current information about traffic conditions and follow @VaDOTCULP on Twitter for updates.

