 

Royal Rumble odds: The favorites in the men’s, women’s matches at WWE PPV

Published Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, 11:56 pm

wrestling

(© photoraidz – stock.adobe.com)

Who ya got for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend?

SportsBettingAG is weighing in – in favor of Daniel Bryan to take the men’s Rumble match, and Bianca Belair to take the women’s match.

Odds courtesy www.sportsbetting.ag/sportsbook/futures-and-props/wrestling.

Men’s Royal Rumble Odds

  • Daniel Bryan 1/1
  • Edge 5/2
  • Brock Lesnar  6/1
  • Keith Lee 7/1
  • Big E 9/1
  • Drew McIntyre 10/1
  • Shinsuke Nakamura    10/1
  • The Rock 10/1
  • Goldberg 12/1
  • Roman Reigns 12/1
  • AJ Styles 14/1
  • Bray Wyatt 14/1
  • Seth Rollins 14/1
  • Jey Uso 16/1
  • CM Punk 18/1
  • Braun Strowman 20/1
  • Cesaro 20/1
  • Sheamus 22/1
  • Adam Cole 25/1
  • John Cena 25/1
  • Kevin Owens 25/1
  • Matt Riddle 25/1
  • Aleister Black  33/1
  • Andrade 33/1
  • Bobby Lashley 33/1
  • Finn Balor 33/1
  • Karrion Kross 33/1
  • Lars Sullivan 33/1
  • Otis 33/1
  • Baron Corbin 40/1
  • Buddy Murphy 40/1
  • Kofi Kingston   40/1
  • Mustafa Ali 40/1
  • Randy Orton 40/1
  • Samoa Joe 40/1
  • Apollo Crews 50/1
  • Conor McGregor 50/1
  • Jeff Hardy 50/1
  • Johnny Gargano 50/1
  • Ricochet 50/1
  • The Miz 50/1
  • Tommasso Ciampa50/1
  • Tyson Fury 50/1
  • Walter 50/1
  • Xavier Woods 50/1
  • Angel Garza 66/1
  • Dominik Mysterio 66/1
  • Elias 66/1
  • Pete Dunne 66/1
  • Rey Mysterio 66/1
  • Christian 80/1
  • The Undertaker 80/1
  • Triple H 80/1
  • Kane 100/1
  • Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1
  • Shane McMahon 125/1
  • Vince McMahon 250/1

Women’s Royal Rumble Odds

  • Bianca Belair 3/2
  • Alexa Bliss 3/1
  • Charlotte Flair 4/1
  • Rhea Ripley 5/1
  • Ronda Rousey 7/1
  • Bayley 8/1
  • Becky Lynch 8/1
  • Sonya Deville 10/1
  • Shayna Baszler 14/1
  • Nia Jax 20/1
  • Paige 20/1
  • Asuka 25/1
  • Carmella 25/1
  • Io Shirai 25/1
  • Lacey Evans 25/1
  • Lana 25/1
  • Mandy Rose  25/1
  • Peyton Royce 25/1
  • Sasha Banks 25/1
  • Trish Stratus 25/1
  • Eva Marie 33/1
  • Liv Morgan 33/1
  • Nikki Cross 33/1
  • Ruby Riott 33/1
  • Toni Storm 33/1
  • Candice LeRae 40/1
  • Naomi 40/1
  • Natalya 40/1
  • Dakota Kai 50/1
  • Dana Brooke 50/1
  • Ember Moon 50/1
  • Mia Yim 50/1
  • Tegan Nox 50/1
  • Billy Kay 66/1
  • Chelsea Green 66/1
  • Mercedes Martinez 66/1
  • Sarah Logan 66/1
  • Tamina 66/1
  • Piper Niven   80/1
  • Kelly Kelly 100/1
  • Lita 100/1
  • Stephanie McMahon  150/1

