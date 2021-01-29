Royal Rumble odds: The favorites in the men’s, women’s matches at WWE PPV
Who ya got for the WWE Royal Rumble this weekend?
SportsBettingAG is weighing in – in favor of Daniel Bryan to take the men’s Rumble match, and Bianca Belair to take the women’s match.
Men’s Royal Rumble Odds
- Daniel Bryan 1/1
- Edge 5/2
- Brock Lesnar 6/1
- Keith Lee 7/1
- Big E 9/1
- Drew McIntyre 10/1
- Shinsuke Nakamura 10/1
- The Rock 10/1
- Goldberg 12/1
- Roman Reigns 12/1
- AJ Styles 14/1
- Bray Wyatt 14/1
- Seth Rollins 14/1
- Jey Uso 16/1
- CM Punk 18/1
- Braun Strowman 20/1
- Cesaro 20/1
- Sheamus 22/1
- Adam Cole 25/1
- John Cena 25/1
- Kevin Owens 25/1
- Matt Riddle 25/1
- Aleister Black 33/1
- Andrade 33/1
- Bobby Lashley 33/1
- Finn Balor 33/1
- Karrion Kross 33/1
- Lars Sullivan 33/1
- Otis 33/1
- Baron Corbin 40/1
- Buddy Murphy 40/1
- Kofi Kingston 40/1
- Mustafa Ali 40/1
- Randy Orton 40/1
- Samoa Joe 40/1
- Apollo Crews 50/1
- Conor McGregor 50/1
- Jeff Hardy 50/1
- Johnny Gargano 50/1
- Ricochet 50/1
- The Miz 50/1
- Tommasso Ciampa50/1
- Tyson Fury 50/1
- Walter 50/1
- Xavier Woods 50/1
- Angel Garza 66/1
- Dominik Mysterio 66/1
- Elias 66/1
- Pete Dunne 66/1
- Rey Mysterio 66/1
- Christian 80/1
- The Undertaker 80/1
- Triple H 80/1
- Kane 100/1
- Stone Cold Steve Austin 100/1
- Shane McMahon 125/1
- Vince McMahon 250/1
Women’s Royal Rumble Odds
- Bianca Belair 3/2
- Alexa Bliss 3/1
- Charlotte Flair 4/1
- Rhea Ripley 5/1
- Ronda Rousey 7/1
- Bayley 8/1
- Becky Lynch 8/1
- Sonya Deville 10/1
- Shayna Baszler 14/1
- Nia Jax 20/1
- Paige 20/1
- Asuka 25/1
- Carmella 25/1
- Io Shirai 25/1
- Lacey Evans 25/1
- Lana 25/1
- Mandy Rose 25/1
- Peyton Royce 25/1
- Sasha Banks 25/1
- Trish Stratus 25/1
- Eva Marie 33/1
- Liv Morgan 33/1
- Nikki Cross 33/1
- Ruby Riott 33/1
- Toni Storm 33/1
- Candice LeRae 40/1
- Naomi 40/1
- Natalya 40/1
- Dakota Kai 50/1
- Dana Brooke 50/1
- Ember Moon 50/1
- Mia Yim 50/1
- Tegan Nox 50/1
- Billy Kay 66/1
- Chelsea Green 66/1
- Mercedes Martinez 66/1
- Sarah Logan 66/1
- Tamina 66/1
- Piper Niven 80/1
- Kelly Kelly 100/1
- Lita 100/1
- Stephanie McMahon 150/1