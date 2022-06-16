Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips For Thursday | Ascot Best Bets On Day Three

We’ve more Royal Ascot tips today as the meeting heads into DAY THREE today and we’ve seven more high-class horse races for fans to look forward to. It’s also Ladies Day at Royal Ascot with the Ascot Gold Cup the main event – all the focus will be on the three-time winner of the Gold Cup – Stradivarius. We give you our four best bets at Royal Ascot today to add to your LUCKY 15 bet slips.

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Betting Tips Day 3

Today’s Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Day 3

It’s Royal Ascot day three folks and we’ve seven more top-notch horses races to enjoy from the Berkshire track with the opening contest – the Norfolk Stakes – going at 09:30am, with the final event on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group One Ascot Gold Cup is always the clear highlight on Ladies Day too, where all the attention will be on the three-time winner of the race – Stradivarius – as this John Gosden and Frankie Dettori runner looks to add another Royal Ascot win to his CV.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 1 Betting Tips – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

WALBANK @ 13/8 with 888Sport will face a big challenge from the Aidan O’Brien runner – The Antarctic – but the David Loughnane camp have a useful 25% strike-rate with their 2yo’s at Ascot and this juvenille could not havebeen more impressive last time out. He bolted up by 7 lengths that day at York, albeit at odds-on, but the time was good and on this quick ground might be hard to peg back from the front again.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

SEA SILK ROAD @ 2/1 with 888Sport looks an exciting middle distance performer for the William Haggas yard. Has won her last two in decent fashion and the last of those was a gutsy success over 1m2f. The step up to 1m4f will suit based on breeding and with just three career runs will have more to come.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 4 Betting Tips – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

KYPRIOS @ 11/8 with 888Sport is taken to burst the bubble of the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner – Stradivarius – here. Yes, Strady, who is 8 now, will go well again for Frankie Dettori and the quicker ground is in his favour as he searches for win number four in the Ascot Gold Cup. However, the younger legs of Kyprios, at just 4 year-old, get the verdict. Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won this race seven times in the past and looks to have another potential ‘Cup Horse’ on his hands here. He’s won both starts since being upped to 1m6f and although he’s got another 6 furlongs to go here, Ryan Moore can switch him off at the back to get the trip.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 6 Betting Tips – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f –

REACH FOR THE MOON @ 2/5 with 888Sport looks a leading chance for The Queen to secure another Royal Ascot winner here. With Frankie Dettori riding too, this 3 year-old is sure to attract a lot of attention and will be hard to beat. The only negative is that he’s likely to be very short odds. One-time Derby fancy but missed that race due to a setback. Returned last time at Sandown with a fine second and the winner of that race – My Prospero – boosted the form by finishing third in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

