Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips For Saturday | Ascot Best Bets On Day Five

We’ve more Royal Ascot tips today as the meeting heads into DAY FIVE today and we’ve seven high-class horse races for fans to look forward to. The main race today is the Group One contest – the Platinum Jubilee Stakes . We give you our four best bets at Royal Ascot today to add to your LUCKY 15 bet slips.

It’s the final day at the 2022 Royal Ascot meeting this Saturday, but we’ve still seven more top-notch horses races to enjoy from the Berkshire track with the opening contest – the Chesham Stakes – going at 09:30am, with the final event on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group One Platinum Jubilee Stakes is the feature contest, where the Queen also has a runner going in King’s Lynn.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 1 Betting Tips – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

ALFRED MUNNINGS @ 4/5 with 888Sport looks another high-class Aidan O’Brien runner in the making after an eye-catching 4 1/2 length debut win at Leopardstown month. That also came over today’s 7f trip and will be ridden by top jockey Ryan Moore. The O’Brien camp and Moore have also teamed up to win the last two runnings of this race and also taken 4 of the last 6. Can take this before going onto bigger things later in the season.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

HURRICANE LANE @ 8/11 with 888Sport – last season’s Epsom Derby third and St Leger winner has been kept fresh for this and looks the clear one to beat if anywhere near that level here. Has gone well fresh in the past so the break for this Godolphin runner isn’t a concern and we know he stays further than this 1m4f, which jockey William Buick is sure to take full advantage of.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 4 Betting Tips – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

HOME AFFAIRS @ 15/8 with 888Sport – Chris Waller landed the King’s Stand Stakes at this meeting on Tuesday and he could bag a famous double here in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes with another of his top sprinters. This 3 year-old actually beat this week’s King’s Stand winner – Nature Strip – two runs ago at Flemington and looks the one to beat again. Goes well fresh too, so the 3 month break isn’t a concern.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 7 Betting Tips – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

WORDSWORTH @ 3/1 with 888Sport – ran a close fourth in the Sagaro Stakes here in April and on that form would have a big chance here. The longer trip (2m 5f) is an unknown, but trainer Aidan O’Brien is a master at stepping these Galileo colts up to these extreme distances – backed up with their Gold Cup winner this week. Ryan Moore riding is the icing on the cake.

