Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Tips For Friday | Ascot Best Bets On Day Four

We’ve more Royal Ascot tips today as the meeting heads into DAY FOUR today and we’ve seven high-class horse races for fans to look forward to. The main races today are the Group One contest – the Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes . We give you our four best bets at Royal Ascot today to add to your LUCKY 15 bet slips, plus you can see our tips for ALL today’s Royal Ascot races here.

Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Betting Tips Day 4

Today’s Royal Ascot Lucky 15 pays 617/1 with 888Sport

(just click the bet slip below)

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Royal Ascot Lucky 15 Betting Tips For Day 4

It’s Royal Ascot day four folks and we’ve seven more top-notch horses races to enjoy from the Berkshire track with the opening contest – the Albany Stakes – going at 09:30am, with the final event on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group Ones Commonwealth Cup and the Coronation Stakes are the two big races today!

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 2 Betting Tips – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

PERFECT POWER @ 4/1 with 888Sport didn’t last out the Guineas trip of a mile last time, so the drop back to 6f here is a big plus. Showed plenty of speed to win the G1 Prix Morny in France last season and is a past Royal Ascot winner too, after taking the Norfolk Stakes here last season.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

JUST FINE @ 5/1 with 888Sport is set to be a leading runner for the Queen here. This Sir Michael Stoute runner returned to run a solid third at York last time out over this trip and with that run expected to bring him on can go well here. Another top jockey Ryan Moore rides.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 5 Betting Tips – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

FRESH HOPE @ 13/2 with 888Sport represents the Charlie Fellowes yard that have won two of the last three runnings of this competitive handicap. Jockey Hayley Turner has been on both those wins too and has been booked again here. This 3 year-old broke her duck at the fourth time last time at Doncaster and a 4lb rise for that look fair. Looks the sort to kick on now she’s won a race and will love the good ground.

Lucky 15 Royal Ascot Race 6 Betting Tips – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

OTTOMAN FLEET @ 7/4 with 888Sport will have most to fear from Changingoftheguard and Lysander here, but this Godolphin runner got off the mark at the second try at Newmarket last month and looks an improving middle-distance performer. That came over 1m2f, but is bred to stay this 1m4f tips (Sea The Stars) so there should be even more to come. William Buick rides.

