Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Wednesday | Day Two Royal Ascot Best Bets

Royal Ascot continues today into DAY TWO and we’ve seven more top-class races to look forward to that are spearheaded by the Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (10:40am), plus top US trainer Wesley Ward has two runners on the day too – Love Reigns (10:30am) and Seismic Spirit (12:35pm). We give you our Royal Ascot tips for Wednesday.

Royal Ascot Betting Tips Day 2

Today’s Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Day 2

Royal Ascot day two and we’ve seven more high-class horses races to tuck into, with the opening – the Queen Mary Stakes – going at 09:30am, with the final race on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group One Prince Of Wales’s Stakes at 10:40am is the highlight where all eyes will be on the Epsom Derby winning trainer Sir Micahel Stoute and his Bay Bridge.

Royal Ascot Race 1 Betting Tips – The Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2) 5f

LOVE REIGNS will be popular here for the US-based Wesley Ward yard, who have won this race three times since 2015. Last seen bolted up on debut at Keeneland this looks another top class speedster from this powerful yard that loves to raid the English shores with a Royal Ascot win. If successful this will be Ward’s 13th Royal Ascot winner. Dramatised can do best of home-based runners.

Royal Ascot Race 2 Betting Tips – The Queen’s Vase (Group 2) 1m 6f

ANCHORAGE gets the call here – from the Aidan O’Brien yard in Ireland that have won two of the last four renewals of this race. Up in trip here to 1m6f looks significant after looking a bit one-paced over shorter in recent runs. Top jockey Ryan Moore riding is the icing on the cake.

Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1) 1m 2f

BAY BRIDGE looks one of the Royal Ascot ‘bankers’ of the day afrer romping away with the Brigadier Gerard Stakes at Sandown last time out. From this year’s Epsom Derby-winning yard of Sir Michael Stoute and another ride for the classy Ryan Moore.

Royal Ascot Race 4 Betting Tips – The Duke of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2) 1m (straight)

SAFFRON BEACH is a top miler on her day and has a top jockey in William Buick riding. This Jane Chapple-Hyam runner beat Mother Earth – one of her rivals again here – in the Sun Chariot Stakes at Newmarket lat October and a repeat of that run would make her hard to beat. Bashkirova is another feared for Cheveley Park Stud, who like to have winners in this race.

Royal Ascot Race 5 Betting Tips – The Royal Hunt Cup (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

LEGEND OF DUBAI is unexposed with just five career runs, but has won two of those and is yet to finish out of the first three. Up 11lbs for a recent Newmaket win will mean another step forward is needed but looks the sort from the Roger Varian yard that can progress out of handicap company and onto better things.

Royal Ascot Race 6 Betting Tips – The Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed) 5f

CHATEAU has improved with each run and got off the mark for trainer Anderw Balding last time at Beverley. Looked to have a bit more to spare than the neck victory that day and with William Buick sticking with him and the stiff Ascot track looking a plus he looks the value over the hot Aidan O’Brien favourite – Little Big Bear – who should run well too.

Royal Ascot Race 7 Betting Tips – The Kensington Palace Stakes (Handicap) Old mile (round) – ISOLA ROSSA

ISOLA ROSSA is owned by the Hopper clan, who have had many Royal Ascot winners over the years. From the shrewd James Fanshawe yard too, this 4 year-old filly was an impressive winner at Lingfield last time out and just a 4lb rise for that gives her a fair-looking chance, albeit in this better race.

RELATED: Wesley Ward Runners and Entries at Royal Ascot 2022

RELATED: Royal Ascot Queen Runners Ahead Of 2022 Meeting (14th-18th June)

Like this: Like Loading...