Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Thursday | Day Three Royal Ascot Best Bets

Royal Ascot continues today into DAY THREE and we’ve seven more top-class contests to get the horse racing juices flowing. It’s also Ladies Day at Royal Ascot with the Ascot Gold Cup the feature contest – all eyes will be on the three-time winner of the race – Stradivarius. We give you our Royal Ascot tips for Thursday.

Royal Ascot Betting Tips Day 3

Today’s Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Day 3

Royal Ascot day three and we’ve seven more high-class horses races to get stuck into, with the opening contest – the Norfolk Stakes – going at 09:30am, with the final race on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group One Ascot Gold Cup though is the big draw on the day where all the focus will be on the three-time winner of the race – Stradivarius – as this John Gosden and Frankie Dettori runner looks to add another Royal Ascot win to his tally.

Royal Ascot Race 1 Betting Tips – The Norfolk Stakes (Group 2) 5f

WALBANK will face a stern challenge from the Aidan O’Brien runner – The Antarctic – but the David Loughnane camp have a useful 25% strike-rate with their 2yo’s at Ascot and this juvenille could not havebeen more impressive last time out. He bolted up by 7 lengths that day at York, albeit at odds-on, but the time was good and on this quick ground might be hard to peg back from the front again.

Royal Ascot Race 2 Betting Tips – The King George V Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m 4f

DEAUVILLE LEGEND is chanced in the second race, after winning well at Windsor last time out. He got the job done by 1 1/4 lengths that day and with that coming off a break of 5 months will be sharper for it too. The jump up to 1m4f could also bring out more improvment and his opening handicap mark of 89 looks fair.

Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Ribblesdale Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

SEA SILK ROAD looks an exciting middle distance performer for the William Haggas yard. Has won her last two in decent fashion and the last of those was a gutsy success over 1m2f. The step up to 1m4f will suit based on breeding and with just three career runs will have more to come.

Royal Ascot Race 4 Betting Tips – The Gold Cup (Group 1) 2m 4f

KYPRIOS is taken to break the heart of the three-time Ascot Gold Cup winner – Stradivarius – here. Yes, Strady, who is 8 now, will go well again for Frankie Dettori and the quicker ground is in his favour as he searches for win number four in the Ascot Gold Cup. However, the younger legs of Kyprios, at just 4 year-old, get the verdict. Trainer Aidan O’Brien has won this race seven times in the past and looks to have another potential ‘Cup Horse’ on his hands here. He’s won both starts since being upped to 1m6f and although he’s got another 6 furlongs to go here, Ryan Moore can switch him off at the back to get the trip.

Royal Ascot Race 5 Betting Tips – The Britannia Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 1m (straight)

WANEES is worth chancing here for trainer Charles Hills. This 3 year-old returned at Sandown in April to win again but is also a proven course winner here and has now won 3 of his four starts. A competitive contest but looks the sort to have more to come.

Royal Ascot Race 6 Betting Tips – The Hampton Court Stakes (Group 3) 1m 2f –

REACH FOR THE MOON looks the best chance for The Queen to grab another Royal Ascot winner here. With Frankie Dettori riding too, this 3 year-old is sure to attract a lot of attention and will be hard to beat. The only negative is that he’s likely to be very short odds. One-time Derby fancy but missed that race due to a setback. Returned last time at Sandown with a fine second and the winner of that race – My Prospero – franked the form by running third in the St James’s Palace Stakes on Tuesday.

Royal Ascot Race 7 Betting Tips – The Buckingham Palace Stakes (Handicap) 7f

INVER PARK has been in cracking form of late – winning his last two – and looks worth sticking with in this Ladies Day finale. Trained by the up-and-coming George Boughey team and despite being up 9lb for his recent win at Hamilton Park, he did that by an easy 3 1/2 lengths that day and also with a huge 10st 7lbs on his back. In this better race he’s got a lesser 9st 1lbs to carry.

