Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Saturday | Day Five Royal Ascot Best Bets

Royal Ascot continues today into DAY FIVE and we’ve seven more top-class contests to get the horse racing juices flowing – with the Group One Platinum Jubilee Stakes is the feature, where The Queen has a runner too – King’s Lynn. We give you our 2022 Royal Ascot tips for Saturday 18th June.

Royal Ascot day five – the final day of their epic five-day festival. We’ve seen plenty of top winners over the week, including Baaeed, Coroebus, Nature Strip and Kyprios, but there is still more to come! Yes, there are seven more high-class horses races to get stuck into this Saturday, with the opening contest – the Chesham Stakes – going at 09:30am – where all eyes will be on the exciting Aidan O’Brien-trained Alfred Munnings, with the final race on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group One Platinum Jubilee Stakes (11:20am) headlines the day’s action though, where Aussie trainer – Chris Waller – will be looking for his second Royal Ascot winner this week, he runs the speedy Home Affairs.

Royal Ascot Race 1 Betting Tips – The Chesham Stakes (Listed) 7f

ALFRED MUNNINGS @ 4/5 with 888Sport looks another high-class Aidan O’Brien runner in the making after an eye-catching 4 1/2 length debut win at Leopardstown month. That also came over today’s 7f trip and will be ridden by top jockey Ryan Moore. The O’Brien camp and Moore have also teamed up to win the last two runnings of this race and also taken 4 of the last 6. Can take this before going onto bigger things later in the season.

Royal Ascot Race 2 Betting Tips – The Jersey Stakes (Group 3) 7f

SAMBURU @ 15/2 with 888Sport – Frankie Dettori has not had one of his better Royal Ascots, but the pocket Italian looks to have another fair chance here with this unbeaten John Gosden-trained 3 year-old. This Kingman colt has won this last two this season (3 wins in total) and should have more to offer. The cheekpieces are also on today to help him settle and will love the quick ground.

Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

HURRICANE LANE @ 8/11 with 888Sport – last season’s Epsom Derby third and St Leger winner has been kept fresh for this and looks the clear one to beat if anywhere near that level here. Has gone well fresh in the past so the break for this Godolphin runner isn’t a concern and we know he stays further than this 1m4f, which jockey William Buick is sure to take full advantage of.

Royal Ascot Race 4 Betting Tips – The Platinum Jubilee Stakes (Group 1) 6f

HOME AFFAIRS @ 15/8 with 888Sport – Chris Waller landed the King’s Stand Stakes at this meeting on Tuesday and he could bag a famous double here in the Platinum Jubilee Stakes with another of his top sprinters. This 3 year-old actually beat this week’s King’s Stand winner – Nature Strip – two runs ago at Flemington and looks the one to beat again. Goes well fresh too, so the 3 month break isn’t a concern.

Royal Ascot Race 5 Betting Tips – The Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap) 6f

FIRST FOLIO @ 16/1 with 888Sport – drawn in the middle in 15 will give this James Ferguson runner options from the start. But looks to also be running into form after a solid second in a Listed race at Windsor last time out. Dropped back into a handicap here and even though he flashed his tail a bit the last day and might not be totally straightforward does have ability and will love the fast conditions.

Royal Ascot Race 6 Betting Tips – The Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap) 1m 2f

MISSED THE CUT @ 4/1 with 888Sport – steps up in grade here but deserves to take his chance in this better race after two facile wins at Pontefract and Salisbury. The total winning combined lengths of those wins was 16 1/2 lengths and seemed to relish the step up to 1m2f for the first time in his last race.

Royal Ascot Race 7 Betting Tips – The Queen Alexandra Stakes (Conditions) 2m 6f

WORDSWORTH @ 3/1 with 888Sport – ran a close fourth in the Sagaro Stakes here in April and on that form would have a big chance here. The longer trip (2m 5f) is an unknown, but trainer Aidan O’Brien is a master at stepping these Galileo colts up to these extreme distances – backed up with their Gold Cup winner this week. Ryan Moore riding is the icing on the cake.

