Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Friday | Day Four Royal Ascot Best Bets

Royal Ascot continues today into DAY FOUR and we’ve seven more top-class contests to get the horse racing juices flowing. We’ve two Group One contest amongst the day’s action with the Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes the feature races. We give you our 2022 Royal Ascot tips for Friday 17th June.

On Thursday we saw INVER PARK (1st 12/1), KYPRIOS (1st 13/8) and DEAUVILLE LEGEND (2nd 14/1) all going well for our Royal Ascot tips.

Royal Ascot Betting Tips Day 4

Note: Odds are subject to change

Today’s Royal Ascot Betting Tips For Day 4

Royal Ascot day four and we’ve seven more high-class horses races to get stuck into, with the opening contest – the Albany Stakes – going at 09:30am, with the final race on the day at 1:10pm (eastern time). The Group Ones Commonwealth Cup and Coronation Stakes are the big races to look out for.

Royal Ascot Race 1 Betting Tips – The Albany Stakes (Group 3) 6f

MEDITATE @ 5/2 with 888Sport has caught the eye in winning his first two starts for trainer Aidan O’Brien, who won this race with Brave Anna in 2016. She’s a speedy filly that landed at Group 3 last time at Naas so already has some black-type to her name and has some fancy entries later in the season too. Ryan Moore rides.

Royal Ascot Race 2 Betting Tips – The Commonwealth Cup (Group 1) 6f

PERFECT POWER @ 7/2 with 888Sport didn’t last out the Guineas trip of a mile last time, so the drop back to 6f here is a big plus. Showed plenty of speed to win the G1 Prix Morny in France last season and is a past Royal Ascot winner too, after taking the Norfolk Stakes here last season.

Royal Ascot Race 3 Betting Tips – The Duke of Edinburgh Stakes (Handicap) 1m 4f

JUST FINE @ 7/2 with 888Sport is set to be a leading runner for the Queen here. This Sir Michael Stoute runner returned to run a solid third at York last time out over this trip and with that run expected to bring him on can go well here. Another top jockey Ryan Moore rides.

Royal Ascot Race 4 Betting Tips – The Coronation Stakes (Group 1) Old mile (round)

INSPIRAL @ 15/8 with 888Sport has had this race as her target all season after bypassing the Guineas. Back from 252 days off but has gone well fresh in the past and heads here unbeaten from 4 races. Is the top-rated in the field and has already beaten Prosperous Voyage twice last season. Frankie Dettori riding is the icing on the cake.

Royal Ascot Race 5 Betting Tips – The Sandringham Stakes (Handicap) 1m (straight)

FRESH HOPE @ 9/1 with 888Sport represents the Charlie Fellowes yard that have won two of the last three runnings of this competitive handicap. Jockey Hayley Turner has been on both those wins too and has been booked again here. This 3 year-old broke her duck at the fourth time last time at Doncaster and a 4lb rise for that look fair. Looks the sort to kick on now she’s won a race and will love the good ground.

Royal Ascot Race 6 Betting Tips – The King Edward VII Stakes (Group 2) 1m 4f

OTTOMAN FLEET @ 2/1 with 888Sport will have most to fear from Changingoftheguard and Lysander here, but this Godolphin runner got off the mark at the second try at Newmarket last month and looks an improving middle-distance performer. That came over 1m2f, but is bred to stay this 1m4f tips (Sea The Stars) so there should be even more to come. William Buick rides.

Royal Ascot Race 7 Betting Tips – The Palace of Holyroodhouse Stakes (Handicap) 5f

KORKER @ 10/1 with 888Sport hails from the Karl Burke camp that took this race 12 months ago. This exciting 3 year-old was an easy 2 1/4 length winner at York last month and despite being hiked 9lbs for that win looks the sort to have more in the locker. Jockey Clifford Lee, who was also on Burke’s winner in this race last season, gets the leg-up.

