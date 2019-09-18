Rowing: UVA to race in three fall regattas
The UVA rowing team will race in three fall regattas and one exhibition regatta, head coach Kevin Sauer announced Wednesday (Sept. 18).
UVA will race in the 55th edition of the Head of the Charles on Sunday, Oct. 20 and Princeton Chase a week later on Sunday, Oct. 27. The Cavaliers conclude their fall season by hosting their annual Rivanna Romp on Sunday, Nov. 17.
The Cavaliers will prepare for its fall season by traveling to Notre Dame for an exhibition regatta on Saturday, Sept. 28.
UVA captured its 10th consecutive ACC rowing title and finished 10th at the NCAA Championship last season.
