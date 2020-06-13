Rowing: Nine from University of Virginia earn CRCA National Scholar-Athlete honors

Nine members of the Virginia rowing program were named 2020 Collegiate Rowing Coaches Association National Scholar-Athletes.

Jamey Bulloch (Johannesburg, South Africa), Colette Glass (Tampa, Fla.), Gabby Grob (Henrico, Va.), Katy Flynn (Churchville, N.Y.), Nicola Lawless (London, England), Lauren Orr (Hood River, Ore.), Lizzie Trull (Wellesley, Mass.), Carrie Warner (East London, South Africa) and Hannah Watson (Chesapeake, Va.) were honored as CRCA National Scholar-Athletes. Trull is a three-time National Scholar-Athlete honoree, while Bulloch, Glass and Grob were each honored for the second time.

The 2020 National Scholar-Athlete awards requirements were modified for the 2020 season. Student-athletes must be in their second, third or fourth year of eligibility, must be ranked performance-wise in the top 50 percent of their team, or in the “NCAA Squad” (whichever is smaller) at the conclusion of the 2020 season. Student-athletes must have a 3.50 cumulative GPA or higher for their career, and through the fall semester or quarter for the current competition year.

In addition, Eva Gobourne (Washington, D.C.), Reilly White (Wyckoff, N.J), To Wiersma (Amsterdam, Netherlands) and Lizzie Trull were nominated as 2020 Pocock All-Americans. The absence of competitive results or a national championship due to COVID-19 precluded awarding All-America awards for the 2020 season.

