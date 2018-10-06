Route 666 in Augusta County closed Oct. 8-9 for railroad crossing repairs

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

Part of Route 666 (Lofton Road) in Augusta County is scheduled to be closed from 7 a.m. Monday, October 8, through 7 p.m. Tuesday, October 9. This closure is for repairs to the Norfolk Southern Railway crossing between Route 11 (Lee-Jackson Highway) and Route 608 (Cold Springs Road). All work is weather permitting.

Residents and business owners on Route 666 will have access properties on either side of the work zone. Through traffic will use one of these detours:

Drivers west of the rail crossing will follow Route 666 west, Route 11 south, Route 667 (Dabneys Road) east and Route 608 north to the end of the detour.

Drivers east of the rail crossing will follow Route 666 east, Route 608 south, Route 667 west and Route 11 north to the end of the detour.

Virginia traffic alerts and traveler information can be obtained by dialing 511. Traffic alerts and traveler information also are available at http://www.511Virginia.org.

The VDOT Customer Service Center can assist with reporting road hazards, asking transportation questions, or getting information related to Virginia’s roads. Call 800-FOR- ROAD (800-367-7623) or use its mobile friendly website at https://my.vdot.virginia.gov/. Agents are available 24 hours-a-day, seven days a week.

The Staunton District Twitter feed is at @VaDOTStaunton. VDOT can be followed on Facebook, Flickr, Twitter and YouTube. RSS feeds are also available for statewide information. The VDOT Web page is located at http://www.VirginiaDOT.org.

The VDOT Staunton District serves Frederick, Shenandoah, Clarke, Warren, Page, Rockingham, Augusta, Highland, Rockbridge, Alleghany and Bath counties.

Related Stories

Shop Google

Comment

News From Around the Web