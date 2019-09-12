Route 641 in Albemarle County open to traffic

A VDOT bridge crew has completed repairs to the guardrail on Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) in Albemarle County that was damaged in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.

Route 641 is now open to traffic.

The guardrail that prevents vehicles from leaving the pavement and dropping into Marsh Run was torn off the bridge by a suspected hit-and-run driver sometime Monday morning.

Bridge inspection staff had determined that, until the guardrail were to be replaced, it would not be not safe to allow vehicles to cross the structure.

The bridge was expected to be closed through Friday.