Route 641 in Albemarle County open to traffic
A VDOT bridge crew has completed repairs to the guardrail on Route 641 (Frays Mill Road) in Albemarle County that was damaged in a hit-and-run crash on Monday.
Route 641 is now open to traffic.
The guardrail that prevents vehicles from leaving the pavement and dropping into Marsh Run was torn off the bridge by a suspected hit-and-run driver sometime Monday morning.
Bridge inspection staff had determined that, until the guardrail were to be replaced, it would not be not safe to allow vehicles to cross the structure.
The bridge was expected to be closed through Friday.
Team of Destiny: Inside UVA Basketball's improbable runTeam of Destiny: Inside Virginia Basketball’s Run to the 2019 National Championship, by Jerry Ratcliffe and Chris Graham, is available for $25.
The book, with additional reporting by Zach Pereles, Scott Ratcliffe and Scott German, will take you from the aftermath of the stunning first-round loss to UMBC in 2018, and how coach Tony Bennett and his team used that loss as the source of strength, through to the ACC regular-season championship, the run to the Final Four, and the thrilling overtime win over Texas Tech to win the 2019 national title, the first in school history.