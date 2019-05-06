Route 637 (Octonia Road) in Greene County has reopened to traffic

Route 637 (Octonia Road) is open to traffic, four days ahead of the scheduled completion of the pipe replacement project.

The road had closed to through traffic on April 29 while a crew with the Virginia Department of Transportation replaced a large pipe that carries water underneath the roadway.

The road was scheduled to reopen to traffic on May 10.

