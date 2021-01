Route 607 in Madison County is open to traffic

Published Friday, Jan. 22, 2021, 3:02 pm Join AFP's 100,000+ followers on Facebook Purchase a subscription to AFP | Subscribe to AFP podcasts on iTunes News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com Advertising inquiries: freepress@ntelos.net

Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) in Madison County is once again open to traffic.

VDOT crews completed repairs after two pipes washed out during heavy rain in mid-November.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia. VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

Related

Comments