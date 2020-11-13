Route 607 in Madison County closed due to flooding damage

Route 607 (Repton Mill Road) in Madison County is closed to through traffic after two pipes that carry water under the road were washed out by heavy rains.

The road is closed to through traffic between Route 624 (Annie Road) and Route 231 (Old Blue Ridge Turnpike). Private entrances on both sides of the washout are still accessible.

The Virginia Department of Transportation will make a full damage assessment once the water recedes. The road will remain closed to through traffic until repairs to the culvert pipes and the road are complete. There is no estimate of when the road will reopen at this time.

Numerous other roads across the nine counties of the Culpeper District were also closed by floodwaters, but no significant damage has been reported and the roads are reopening as flooding recedes.

Current traffic conditions and other real-time travel information can be found on the 511 Virginia website, the free VDOT 511 mobile app or by calling 511 from any phone in Virginia.

VDOT updates are also on Facebook and the district’s Twitter account, @VaDOTCulp.

