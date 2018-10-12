Route 58 detours in Halifax County

Twitter Facebook Google+ WhatsApp LinkedIn Pinterest Email

As a result of rain and run-off from Tropical Storm Michael, Route 58 in Halifax County is closed from Route 360 to Route 744 until further notice.

All vehicles will follow (eastbound): Routes 58, 708, 658, 501, 744, 743, and 742 back to 58. The directions are reversed westbound.

It is anticipated that Route 58 at Liggetts Bottom will also close due to flooding. The detour route for that closure will be Route 58 to Route 62 to Route 57 and Route 119 back to 58. This same detour is in use for a closure on Route 58, east of Route 62 in Pittsylvania County.

The detours will remain in place until water recedes and/or repairs are made.

In addition, Route 501 in the Town of South Boston is currently closed due to flooding.

Updates will be available via 511Virginia.org.

Related

News From Around the Web

Shop Google

Comment