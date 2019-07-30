Route 33 lane closure set for Aug. 5-9

The right lane of westbound Route 33 (Spotswood Trail) is scheduled to be closed from 9 a.m. to approximately 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, through Friday, Aug. 9.

This daily single-lane closure is near the intersection of Route 687 (Massanetta Springs Road), and allows contractors for the Virginia Department of Transportation to make slope repairs.

VDOT will maintain access to businesses and other properties in the work zone.

All work is weather permitting.

