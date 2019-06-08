Route 29-Vint Hill safety project meeting set for June 11

VDOT invites the public to a “Pardon Our Dust” meeting on Tuesday, June 11 to learn more about the project to regrade the northbound lanes of Route 29 approaching the Route 215 (Vint Hill Road) intersection in northern Fauquier County. The project will improve the stopping sight distance on the approach to the Route 215 intersection.

The “Pardon Our Dust” meeting will be an open house, with an opportunity for the public to meet the project team and ask questions about the improvements. It will be held from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Battlefield Baptist Church, 4361 Lee Hwy, Warrenton, VA 20187.

The project will regrade the northbound lanes and remove two hills that have contributed to significant crashes on that busy section of highway just south of the Prince William County line. The work will require closing the northbound lanes of Route 15/29 between July 8 and Aug. 2 from the Route 676 (Riley Road) intersection to just south of the Route 29/215 intersection, a distance of about 0.9 mile.

During that time, northbound traffic will detour using Route 17 north from Warrenton to Interstate 66 at Marshall, then using I-66 east to Gainesville. The closure will not affect southbound traffic and drivers will be able to turn onto and from Route 215 during the closure. Access to private entrances, including the Battlefield Baptist Church, will be maintained during the closure.

Chemung Contracting Corp., of Mitchells, was awarded the $3,544,568.45 design-build contract by the Commonwealth Transportation Board at its April 10 meeting. Chemung is partnering with Volkert Inc., of Mobile, Ala., which will provide design services for the project.

The Route 29 northbound approach to the Route 215 intersection ranks as the number one safety need in VDOT’s nine-county Culpeper District with the highest potential for safety improvement. In the five years between 2013 and 2017, there were 113 crashes on that section of the highway.

Information about the project is available on VDOT’s website on the Route 29 Corridor, Fauquier County page. Documents on the page include previous studies of the corridor as well as agendas and minutes from the Route 29 New Baltimore Advisory Panel meetings. If you are interested in receiving email notifications and updates about the project, email Lou Hatter, Culpeper District communications manager, at Lou.Hatter@VDOT.Virginia.gov.

