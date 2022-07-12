Route 240 bridge in Crozet nearing completion
A project to rehabilitate the bridge on Route 240 over Lickinghole Creek south of Crozet, in Albemarle County, is almost finished.
Monday, Virginia Department of Transportation contract crews opened all lanes of travel and removed the temporary traffic signal. But drivers should still use caution from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. through Friday. Flagging crews will be in the area as workers put the final touches on the project.
The project replaced a deteriorating superstructure, including the beams and deck that were originally built in 1921. Work began to restore the structure in November, 2021.
The $1.17 million dollar project is finishing on time.